PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A jury in Portland, Oregon, has convicted a self-published romance novelist Nancy Crampton Brophy — who once wrote an essay titled “How to Murder Your Husband” — of fatally shooting her husband four years ago.

KOIN-TV reports the Multnomah County jury of seven women and five men delivered a guilty verdict Wednesday on a second-degree murder charge after deliberating over two days in the death of chef Daniel Brophy.

Brophy was found dead inside a kitchen at the Oregon Culinary Institute on June 2, 2018. Crampton Brophy was arrested three months later. She’s been in jail since then.

One of Crampton Brophy’s attorneys said the defense team plans to appeal.

CBS News contributed to this report.