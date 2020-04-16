How to Avoid Zoom Trolls

Zoom meetings are being used by everyone … families, workers, even whole classes, and with that comes a little bit of troubles. In this What the Tech? segment, Jamey Tucker explains how people are abusing the program for their own enjoyment.
Zoom meetings are being used by everyone … families, workers, even whole classes, and with that comes a little bit of troubles. In this What the Tech? segment, Jamey Tucker explains how people are abusing the program for their own enjoyment.
Join the Conversation