How the Gaetz probe grew from sex trafficking to medical pot

Published on 4/30/2021, 10:38 pm
by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Before Rep. Matt Gaetz rose to national prominence as an ardent backer of Donald Trump, he carved out an unusual reputation in Florida: a Republican lawmaker who wanted to liberalize marijuana laws.

But Gaetz’s connections to the medical marijuana industry in Florida and its key players are now emerging as a possible legal and political threat.

The 38-year-old congressman is under scrutiny as part of a federal investigation that started with potential sex trafficking allegations and has grown to include potential public corruption, including Gaetz’s connections to people involved in the medical marijuana industry in Florida.

FacebooktwittermailFacebooktwittermail

Top Local Stories

  541.749.5151

co-daily

Loading...