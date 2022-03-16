▶️ How Mosaic Medical CEO went from ‘student worker’ to healthcare leader

by Meghan Glova | Central Oregon Daily News

In recognition of Women’s History Month, we want to introduce you to two successful women who share a history dating back to the late 1980’s.

Megan Haase has been the CEO of Mosaic Medical since 2010, but got an early start into the workforce.

Haase was hired by Jody Stahancyk, managing attorney at Stahancyk, Kent & Hook, at age 14 to help out with a party she was planning.

“The Snowball,” Stahancyk said. “To announce the opening of my new office and I wanted the handwriting to look like it was from a high school person.”

That is how Haase turned into a paid “student worker” for Stahancyk in Portland as a teen, and was promoted to manage a new group of student workers after graduating college.

Haase eventually realized medicine was her passion, which got her from RN, to nurse practitioner to CEO.

She credits a lot of that to the experience one attorney gave her.

“I think I learned quite a lot having early leadership opportunity that definitely applies to how I lead now,” Haase said. “We have our own internal medical assistant training program and we pay for certification. We do feel like in the health professions, having these opportunities for learning, to come out and be able to practice is a really important part of Mosaic.”

The two women are still great friends and professional pals, keeping the legacy alive and inspiring the employees working for each of them.

“I’ve always believed in young people and that they can do anything,” Stahancyk said. “And they really do it quite well.”

Stahancyk says the key is to find ways to make yourself happy and make yourself proud.

The student worker concept did not end with Haase, as Stahancyk still hires law, college, and high school students.