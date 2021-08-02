How hot was July? The warmest on record in Bend, Redmond

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

According to preliminary data received by NOAA’s National Weather Service in Pendleton, temperatures in Bend averaged much warmer than normal during the month of July.

In fact, it was the warmest July on record.

The previous warmest was 70.3 degrees in 2014

The average temperature was 70.9 degrees which was 6.4 degrees above normal.

High Temperatures averaged 88.7 degrees, which was 7.2 degrees above normal.

The highest was 99 degrees on the 1st.

Low temperatures averaged 53.1 degrees, which was 5.6 degrees above normal. The lowest was 43 degrees, on the 22nd.

On 14 days, the temperature exceeded 90 degrees.

Precipitation totaled 0.21 inches during July, which was 0.35 inches below normal. Measurable precipitation -at least .01 inch- was received on 2 days with the heaviest, 0.18 inches reported on the 28th.

Precipitation this year has reached 4.02 inches, which is 2.26 inches below normal.

Since October, the water year precipitation at Bend has been 8.12 inches, which is 2.35 inches below normal.

The outlook for August from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center calls for above normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.

Normal highs for Bend during August are 81.3 degrees and normal lows are 46.4 degrees. The 30 year normal precipitation is 0.48 inches.

Redmond Data

Temperatures at the Redmond airport averaged much warmer than normal during the month of July.

The average temperature was 72.3 degrees which was 6.4 degrees above normal. High Temperatures averaged 93.1 degrees, which was 7.5 degrees above normal.

The highest was 100 degrees on the 6th. Low temperatures averaged 51.5 degrees, which was 5.3 degrees above normal. The lowest was 39 degrees, on the 22nd.

On 24 days, the temperature exceeded 90 degrees. It was at least 100 degrees on 2 days.

Precipitation totaled 0.12 inches during July, which was 0.41 inches below normal. Measurable precipitation -at least .01 inch- was received on 2 days with the heaviest, 0.11 inches reported on the 27th.

Precipitation this year has reached 2.43 inches, which is 2.77 inches below normal. Since October, the water year precipitation at the Redmond airport has been 4.47 inches, which is 3.50 inches below normal.

The highest wind gust was 31 mph which occurred on the 8th.

The outlook for August from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center calls for above normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. Normal highs for the Redmond airport during August are 84.8 degrees and normal lows are 45.2 degrees. The 30 year normal precipitation is 0.50 inches.

This was the warmest July on record. The previous warmest was 72.1 degrees in 1968