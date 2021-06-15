How California’s pandemic rules are changing

(AP) – California is dropping its tier-based system of restrictions and reopening starting Tuesday.

Restaurants, shopping malls, movie theaters, and most other places will be able to operate without capacity limits or social distancing requirements.

However, people who want to attend indoor concerts, sporting events and other large gatherings could have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

The changes align with guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but counties and businesses can choose to impose more restrictive rules.

Gov. Gavin Newsom says California will remain under a state of emergency that grants him broad authority to issue, alter or suspend state laws and regulations.