▶️ Housing, hotel, retail spaces planned for vacant KorPine site in Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A vacant 21-acre parcel of land in the heart of Bend will soon be developed into a mix of apartments, affordable senior housing, homes, a hotel, and other retail space, according to a California-based development firm.

Kennedy Wilson has entered into a joint venture with Matt Day, owner of Bend-based Hooker Creek Companies, to develop the project at the former KorPine mill site adjacent to Crux Fermentation Project and the Box Factory.

“We are thrilled to expand our presence in Oregon and to partner with Matt Day and his family in bringing a thoughtfully and sustainably designed project to one of the most exciting and rapidly growing markets in the Western U.S.,” said William McMorrow, Chairman and CEO of Kennedy Wilson. “Through this joint venture with local partners, we look forward to working closely with the City and community stakeholders to develop a smart growth plan that will help address the need for additional housing and infuse new life into an area crucial to the future of Bend.”

The last of the KorPine mill buildings closed nearly 20 years ago.

They were badly damaged by snowfall in 2016 and ultimately razed in 2017, leaving a vast empty lot just west of the Parkway near Colorado Avenue.

It’s prime real estate as the city looks to further connect the Old Mill District with Downtown Bend.

“The long-term plan is focused on creating a connected community and integrating emerging mixed-use districts with more established areas of the city,” according to a release from Kennedy Wilson. “Plans for the 21-acre development will reflect the guiding themes of the Core Area Plan, providing a vibrant, connected and walkable community that preserves the character of the neighborhood and incorporates sustainable design principles.”