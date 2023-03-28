Merkley, Wyden announce $50 million in housing support funds

Central Oregon organizations will receive a portion of the $50 million recently approved through the Continuum of Care Program to support efforts across the state to reduce homelessness.
U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced the funds awarded by the U.S. Department of Housing on Tuesday.
Central Oregon organizations benefitting include the following:
- NeighborImpact:$572,604
- Central Oregon FUSE: $161,914
- J Bar J Youth Services: $76,036
- Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council (COIC): $23,159
“Access to safe and affordable housing is vital to growing strong and vibrant communities, but I have heard from Oregonians across the state about the need for more housing resources and the crushing weight of our affordable housing crisis,” said Sen. Merkley. “This funding will provide critical support for communities and individuals across the state struggling to find affordable housing. I will keep fighting to ensure Oregonians have the housing resources they need to live safe and healthy lives.”
“Quality of life for Oregonians or anybody else in America requires people to have a roof over their heads and a floor under their feet,” said Sen. Wyden. “These fresh federal investments will help communities throughout our state to provide that housing so urgently needed for Oregonians trying to survive on the street. Housing is a human right, and I’ll stay at this until it’s treated as such in our state and country.”
The awards will be dispersed between the following 54 organizations across the state:
- Home Forward: $7,037,001
- Washington County Department of Housing Services: $4,647,955
- Central City Concern: $4,042,885
- Housing Solutions, Inc.: $3,517,363
- Multnomah County: $3,192,421
- Lane County: $2,512,675
- Transitions Projects, Inc.: $2,402,163
- Self Enhancement, Inc.: $2,329,124
- Cascadia Health: $1,517,605
- Clackamas Department of Health, Housing & Human Services: $1,387,117
- Urban League of Portland: $1,184,621
- Clackamas Women’s Services, Inc.: $1,144,228
- Community Action Team, Inc: $936,780
- Corvallis Neighborhood Housing Services: $856,599
- YWCA of Greater Portland: $834,884
- Homes for Good: $829,786
- St. Vincent de Paul Society of Lane County, Inc.: $795,626
- Native American Rehabilitation Association of the Northwest: $761,860
- Center for Hope & Safety: $699,273
- The Salvation Army: $674,363
- Outside In: $610,737
- Cascade AIDS Project: $591,479
- NeighborImpact: $572,604
- Housing Authority of Clackamas County: $541,368
- Neighborhood House: $467,802
- Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization (IRCO): $428,835
- Bradley Angle/Andrea Lee/Healing Roots Consolidation: $418,856
- United Community Action Network: $404,753
- Shangri-La Corporation: $364,377
- Yamhill Community Action Partnership: $332,451
- Community Services Consortium: $326,722
- JOIN: $317,452
- Northwest Pilot Project, Inc.: $270,435
- New Narrative: $259,504
- Northwest Family Services: $250,000
- City of Portland: $245,666
- Community Action Partnership of Oregon: $239,038
- Parrott Creek Child & Family Services: $234,804
- Clatsop Community Action: $227,483
- Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency: $224,925
- Just Compassion of East Washington County: $224,740
- Community Action Program of East Central Oregon (CAPECO): $183,264
- Northwest Housing Alternatives, Inc: $164,514
- Central Oregon FUSE: $161,914
- New Avenues for Youth Inc.: $131,219
- Community Works Inc.: $116,703
- Community Connection of Northeast Oregon, Inc.: $88,937
- J Bar J Youth Services: $76,036
- Options for Homeless Residents of Ashland (OHRA): $54,778
- Mid-Willamette Valley Homeless Alliance: $37,149
- Tillamook County Community Action Resource Enterprises Inc.: $33,454
- ACCESS: $26,616
- Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council (COIC): $23,159
- Oregon Housing and Community Services: $14,696