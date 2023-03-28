Merkley, Wyden announce $50 million in housing support funds

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Central Oregon organizations will receive a portion of the $50 million recently approved through the Continuum of Care Program to support efforts across the state to reduce homelessness.

U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced the funds awarded by the U.S. Department of Housing on Tuesday.

Central Oregon organizations benefitting include the following:

NeighborImpact:$572,604

Central Oregon FUSE: $161,914

J Bar J Youth Services: $76,036

Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council (COIC): $23,159

“Access to safe and affordable housing is vital to growing strong and vibrant communities, but I have heard from Oregonians across the state about the need for more housing resources and the crushing weight of our affordable housing crisis,” said Sen. Merkley. “This funding will provide critical support for communities and individuals across the state struggling to find affordable housing. I will keep fighting to ensure Oregonians have the housing resources they need to live safe and healthy lives.”

“Quality of life for Oregonians or anybody else in America requires people to have a roof over their heads and a floor under their feet,” said Sen. Wyden. “These fresh federal investments will help communities throughout our state to provide that housing so urgently needed for Oregonians trying to survive on the street. Housing is a human right, and I’ll stay at this until it’s treated as such in our state and country.”

