▶️ $1.3 million in grants to support 98 affordable housing units in Bend

by Peyton Thomas

The City of Bend announced Wednesday that three organizations will receive grant money to support 98 new units of affordable housing.

The $1.3 million is to be divided between Housing Works, Thistle and Nest and Habitat for Humanity.

“These awards help make affordable homes available to households and make homeownership and rental availability to our school staff, public service providers, to nonprofit workers, and to our community,” said Racheal Baker, affordable housing manager for the City of Bend.

Habitat for Humanity CEO Carly Colgan says funding like this is crucial for Habitat to continue making an impact in its communities.

“Because of the high cost to build in our market, we really need the investment from the local city, state and federal investments to all stack on top of each other along with our gracious donors,” she said. “This gets us one step closer to helping to get nine more families into homes. Downpayment assistance for an upcoming project that we have called Daily Estates.”

Colgan told Central Oregon Daily applications for those units will open up in the new few months.

The Habitat project is still in the design phase, but other recipients already have shovels in the ground in northwest and southeast Bend.

“College apartments are underway, and the Thistle and Nest homes between Pettigrew and Daly Estates, are also almost fully constructed,” Baker said.

College View in Northwest Bend will be a 59-home development. Thistle and Nest in Southeast will be 30 units and Habitat’s development also in Southeast will be nine units.