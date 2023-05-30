Deschutes Co. free hazardous waste disposal events begin Saturday

Need to get rid of your hazardous household waste that’s piling up? Deschutes County Solid Waste is hosting a series of one-day collection events this summer so you can get rid of it. The first one is Saturday.
Residents can drop off the following:
- Oil and latex paints and stains
- Thinners, solvents, fuels
- Oil soaked rags and absorbents
- Pool and spa chemicals
- Garden products (herbicides, pesticides, fertilizers, etc.)
- Vehicle fluids (coolants, lubricants, fuels, brake fluid, transmission fluid, etc.)
- Propane tanks and camp stove cylinders
- Aerosols (paints, garden sprays, cleaners, etc.)
- Mercury and Mercury-containing items (thermometers, thermostats, etc.)
- Fluorescent tubes and compact fluorescent bulbs
- Rechargeable batteries
- Household cleaners
>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.
RELATED: Free yard debris disposal event underway at Knott Landfill
What’s not accepted:
- Business-generated hazardous waste
- Medical waste
- Explosives, fireworks, ammunition
- Compressed gas cylinders (propane tanks and cylinders are accepted)
- Barrels
Business-generated hazardous waste, medical waste, explosives, fireworks, drums, compressed gas cylinders and barrels will not be accepted.
Here are the dates and locations
Sisters
- Saturday, June 3
- 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Sisters Recycling Center
- 328 W. Sisters Park Drive
Redmond
- Saturday, June 17
- 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center
- 3800 SE Airport Way, Lot B
La Pine
- Saturday, July 15
- 9 a.m. -1 p.m.
- La Pine High School
- 51633 Coach Road
- Front parking lot
For more information, call the Department of Solid Waste at (541) 317-3163.