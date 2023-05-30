Deschutes Co. free hazardous waste disposal events begin Saturday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
Tuesday, May 30th 2023

Need to get rid of your hazardous household waste that’s piling up? Deschutes County Solid Waste is hosting a series of one-day collection events this summer so you can get rid of it. The first one is Saturday.

Residents can drop off the following:

  • Oil and latex paints and stains
  • Thinners, solvents, fuels
  • Oil soaked rags and absorbents
  • Pool and spa chemicals
  • Garden products (herbicides, pesticides, fertilizers, etc.)
  • Vehicle fluids (coolants, lubricants, fuels, brake fluid, transmission fluid, etc.)
  • Propane tanks and camp stove cylinders
  • Aerosols (paints, garden sprays, cleaners, etc.)
  • Mercury and Mercury-containing items (thermometers, thermostats, etc.)
  • Fluorescent tubes and compact fluorescent bulbs
  • Rechargeable batteries
  • Household cleaners

What’s not accepted:

  • Business-generated hazardous waste
  • Medical waste
  • Explosives, fireworks, ammunition
  • Compressed gas cylinders (propane tanks and cylinders are accepted)
  • Barrels

Here are the dates and locations

Sisters

  • Saturday, June 3
  • 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Sisters Recycling Center
  • 328 W. Sisters Park Drive

Redmond

  • Saturday, June 17
  • 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center
  • 3800 SE Airport Way, Lot B

La Pine

  • Saturday, July 15
  • 9 a.m. -1 p.m.
  • La Pine High School
  • 51633 Coach Road
  • Front parking lot

For more information, call the Department of Solid Waste at (541) 317-3163.

