Deschutes Co. free hazardous waste disposal events begin Saturday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Need to get rid of your hazardous household waste that’s piling up? Deschutes County Solid Waste is hosting a series of one-day collection events this summer so you can get rid of it. The first one is Saturday.

Residents can drop off the following:

Oil and latex paints and stains

Thinners, solvents, fuels

Oil soaked rags and absorbents

Pool and spa chemicals

Garden products (herbicides, pesticides, fertilizers, etc.)

Vehicle fluids (coolants, lubricants, fuels, brake fluid, transmission fluid, etc.)

Propane tanks and camp stove cylinders

Aerosols (paints, garden sprays, cleaners, etc.)

Mercury and Mercury-containing items (thermometers, thermostats, etc.)

Fluorescent tubes and compact fluorescent bulbs

Rechargeable batteries

Household cleaners

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Free yard debris disposal event underway at Knott Landfill

What’s not accepted:

Business-generated hazardous waste

Medical waste

Explosives, fireworks, ammunition

Compressed gas cylinders (propane tanks and cylinders are accepted)

Barrels

Business-generated hazardous waste, medical waste, explosives, fireworks, drums, compressed gas cylinders and barrels will not be accepted.

Here are the dates and locations

Sisters

Saturday, June 3

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sisters Recycling Center

328 W. Sisters Park Drive

Redmond

Saturday, June 17

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center

3800 SE Airport Way, Lot B

La Pine

Saturday, July 15

9 a.m. -1 p.m.

La Pine High School

51633 Coach Road

Front parking lot

For more information, call the Department of Solid Waste at (541) 317-3163.