▶️ Deschutes Co. receives 7,780 doses; family of frontline workers now eligible

By HANNAH SIEVERT

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday the household family members of frontline workers are eligible to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

“If you’re a frontline worker as defined by the CDC when you make an appointment for a vaccine for yourself, make an appointment for your entire family,” Brown said.

Frontline workers include anyone whose job is listed on this list from the Oregon Health Authority.

“We know it’s not easy for everyone to find the time and the transportation to get to a vaccination appointment,” Brown said. “If you’re a frontline worker making the effort, bring your family members and do it all together.”

But Morgan Emerson with Deschutes County Public Health wants to be clear: you can’t show up to someone else’s vaccine appointment without having an appointment yourself.

“If you don’t have an appointment, we’ll ask you to pre-register, and unfortunately we can’t accommodate walk-ups,” Emerson said.

Deschutes County will list “family member of frontline worker” as an option to click on on the county’s vaccine registration form starting next week.

Using that form is how all Deschutes County residents, including household family members, can get in line for an appointment.

“This is one of our largest eligibility groups yet, which is great news for being able to vaccinate more Deschutes County residents, but it also means that it may take a few weeks to offer an appointment to everyone who is currently eligible and has pre-registered,” Emerson said.

Emerson said Deschutes County received 7,780 doses for vaccine appointments next week.

Emails to some eligible residents went out Friday.