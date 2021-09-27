House Republicans return to Oregon Capitol for redistricting

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Despite a threat to block new political maps Republican lawmakers returned to the Oregon state Capitol — the final day for the Legislature to complete redistricting.

Enough GOP lawmakers returned to the House floor to achieve a quorum required to vote.

With the Republican reverse, it is likely Democrats will pass new district maps — including a sixth, U.S. House seat.

Congressional plans were sent to the redistricting committee on Monday morning to be formally adopted and the House is scheduled to reconvene at 1 p.m.