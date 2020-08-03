House panel calls new postal chief to explain mail delays

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Oversight Committee has invited the new postmaster general to appear at a hearing next month to examine operational changes to the U.S. Postal Service that are causing delays in mail deliveries.

Louis DeJoy, a Republican fundraiser who took over the top job at the Postal Service in June, has eliminated overtime for hundreds of thousands of postal workers and ordered that mail be kept until the next day if postal distribution centers are running late.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney, a New York Democrat who chairs the Oversight panel, says the Sept. 17 hearing will focus on “the need for on-time mail delivery during the ongoing pandemic and upcoming election.”