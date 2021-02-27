House nears relief bill passage; Dems mull wage hike rescue

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are edging a $1.9 trillion pandemic-relief package to the brink of House passage.
A final vote approached late Friday even as party leaders tried to assure agitated progressives that they’ll revive their derailed drive to boost the minimum wage.
A virtual party-line House vote was expected on the sweeping relief measure.
It embodies President Joe Biden’s plan to flush cash to individuals, businesses, states and cities battered by COVID-19.
House passage will send the measure to the Senate.
There, Democrats may try resuscitating their minimum wage push and fights could erupt over state aid and other issues.
