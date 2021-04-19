Fire damages house deck in Bend neighborhood

Fire damaged a house deck on Aubrey Butte early Monday morning.

According to Bend Fire & Rescue, the fire started when embers from a smoker landed in a dry bark mulch pile below the deck

The fire was quickly put out and did not spread inside the home.

The homeowners were able to remain in their home after fire crews cleared the structure.

The damage is estimated to be around $10,000.

Bend Fire reminds everyone that keeping bark away from combustible construction can help prevent these types of fires.