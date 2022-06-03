GOP can win House majority with national vote minority after redistricting

The once-a-decade congressional redistricting cycle is ending in a draw. That means Republicans will maintain a modest advantage in the battle for control of the House of Representatives in the coming decade.

They can win a majority of House seats with just under a majority of the national vote. Democrats will normally need to win just above half of the national vote to have control.

That’s almost the same partisan balance as in 2020.

The effective stalemate is the result of a pitched battle between the parties to redraw legislative maps in their favor. But Republicans are poised to tilt the map further in their direction next year.

