▶️ VIDEO: Miami Beach hotel imploded

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A once-luxurious Miami Beach hotel that hosted the Beatles and President John F. Kennedy during its 1960s heyday has been imploded.

The 17-story Deauville Hotel was demolished early Sunday after a series of explosions were set off.

The hotel was built in 1957 and Kennedy spoke there to the Young Democrats Convention in 1961.

The Beatles performed there in 1964, recording six songs for “The Ed Sullivan Show.”

The property fell into disrepair over the years and was closed in 2017 after an electrical fire.

The property’s future is unclear after voters on Tuesday rejected plans for a high-rise hotel and condo tower.