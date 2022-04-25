Hot tub fire prevented from spreading

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

La Pine Rural Fire Protection District firefighters responded Sunday morning to a structure fire.

At 2:47 a.m., 17130 Wood Duck Ct. residents were alerted by their fire alarm system to a large fire burning on their deck.

Deschutes County Sheriff officers got to the scene first, confirmed everyone exited the house and used a garden hose to start slowing the spread of the fire.

Once seventeen firefighters and two engines arrived, they were able to put the blaze out before it could burn the inside of the residence.

Sunriver Fire provided one engine and assistance.

The flames originated from the hot tub on the patio that had recently been serviced.