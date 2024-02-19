▶️ Dozens show up for the 2nd annual Hot Cocoa Run at WinterFest 2024

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

WinterFest 2024 wrapped up on Sunday and offered an event for people to warm up during the cold weekend weather.

The 2nd annual Hot Cocoa Run took place at noon and several people of all ages showed up.

Costumes were encouraged for the fun 5K race while runners made their way through the snowy Old Mill District.

After crossing the finish line, a sweet prize was waiting, a steaming hot cocoa bar with all the toppings.

“It’s great to see so many people show up and such a beautiful day to do it,” said Julia Gilley, a participants in the run.

Anyone that signed up for the Hot Cocoa Run gained access to the entire three-day WinterFest celebration.

