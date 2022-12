by Emily Kirk | Central Oregon Daily News

As we’re fully into the winter and holiday season, nothing sounds better than a warm cup of something sweet.

Hot chocolate or hot cocoa is a favorite treat for many.

Emily Kirk visited Newport Avenue Market to see what kinds of things you can add into your drink to make it unique and tasty.

RELATED: Taste This! Winter cocktails to warm you up

RELATED: Taste This! Bohemian Roastery