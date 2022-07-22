by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The skies of Central Oregon will soon be covered by hot air balloons.

The Balloons Over Bend Festival takes off Friday where spectators can gaze at, or even take a ride in, the air-powered crafts.

The festival also offers fun and games at the Children’s Festival, benefitting Saving Grace. The proceeds from the event will go to Saving Grace’s domestic violence and sexual assault services, supporting communities in Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook counties.

Local businesses will hold an array of children’s activities, such as bounce houses, face painting, the Balloons Blast Kids Race and more.

Finally, Central Oregon Community College will host the Night Glow Celebration, featuring live music, food and glow in the dark balloons. Night Glow is a ticketed event, starting at $10 for adults, and $7 for kids.

