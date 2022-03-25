Hospital fires nurse charged with sexual assault of inmates

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials say an Oregon nurse charged with sexually assaulting a dozen women in prison has been fired from Portland-based health care system Legacy Health.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports Legacy Health said this week that Tony Klein was fired March 17.

Klein faces federal charges for 2016 and 2017 allegations while he worked as a nurse for the Oregon Department of Corrections.

He left that job when the allegations surfaced and took a job at Legacy Health.

On March 14, the U.S. Department of Justice charged Klein with sexually assaulting 12 women at the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility and then lying about it later while under oath.

Klein’s attorneys didn’t respond to requests for comment.