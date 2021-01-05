Hospital COVID-19 outbreak remains under investigation

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A top health official said Monday he doesn’t know how a COVID-19 outbreak spread to 30 patients and employees at a Vancouver hospital.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the cause of the December outbreak at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center remains under investigation.

But Dr. Lawrence Neville, chief medical center for PeaceHealth Columbia Network, said the hospital’s COVID-19 cluster can be traced to one patient who initially tested negative only to test positive days later.

The hospital first became aware Dec. 27 of the positive test for the patient at the center of the outbreak.

Neville says all the patients in the hospital were tested and the outbreak was isolated to one unit.