Hospice of Redmond to bring back youth grief camp this summer

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Hospice of Redmond announced Tuesday that its free youth grief camp, Camp Sunrise, will make a return this year.

The camp has been cancelled over the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It normally runs for three days, but this year, it will be a one-day event on June 4.

Camp Sunrise was founded in 1998, and it is the longest-running grief camp in Oregon.

It is open to children aged 7-14 who live in Central Oregon and have lost a loved one.

This year, there are spots for up to 40 children.

“I am very grateful that we can bring Camp Sunrise back this year,” said Interim Executive Director Jane McGuire. “It greatly impacts children of Central Oregon, and we’re thrilled to make this grief support connection for families again because it is so needed.”

The camp is supported by professionally trained staff and volunteers.

It incorporates games, music, art, stories, and other therapies to help campers process and understand their feelings.

“One of the most heartwarming outcomes we witness each year at camp is how beneficial it is for grieving children to have the opportunity to come together with their peers to share their sadness,” said Bereavement Coordinator Diane Kellstrom. “It is such a great comfort to them to know they are not alone, that they share similar reactions to their loss, and to help and be helped by other children who understand their pain.”

Anyone interested in learning more about Camp Sunrise can visit Hospice of Redmond’s website at www.hospiceofredmond.org/camp-sunrise/.