Horsepower healing and helping veterans

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Motorcyclist from around the Northwest are in Central Oregon this weekend riding for a cause.

The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association is holding their regional rally at the VFW in Redmond.

“We all have passion for riding and for being on motorcycles and the freedom that represents. And a lot of that goes back to therapy helping the veteran you know cope with things they could have experienced through combat,” said Michael Cossey the 29-4 Chapter Commander from Albany, OR.

Bikers from Alaska, Idaho, Washington, and Oregon are attending the three day rally.

The organization has chapters around the county.

The bikes are therapeutic way to connect, but the real mission of the group is to help other vets.

“Anything from building wheelchair ramps to helping people make car payments,” said Cossey, a vet with 22 years of active duty service in the Army and National Guard.

“A hundred percent there to support each other. Somebody needs something, it’s one phone call and you’ve got 15 – 20 different people going what do we need to do, what do you need, how can we help,” said April Gojkovich an auxiliary member from Lewiston, ID.

Her husband spent a combined 30 years in the Navy and Army.

Sounding a bit choked up, Gojokovich went on to say, “We can see that impact happen in our area, it’s a good feeling.”

“This is great for me, I get to give back to my veteran community at home where I get to see the results of what we’re doing,” added Cossey.

The association is open to combat veterans, and there is a detachment in Central Oregon.

