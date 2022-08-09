▶️ Oregon BLM worker rescues young horse trapped in mud

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

An Oregon Bureau of Land Management worker is being credited with rescuing a foal that was trapped in the mud last week. BLM shared video of the rescue.

It happened last Wednesday near Three Lakes Waterhole in a remote area Southern Oregon about 65 miles east of Lakeview.

BLM said Blair Street, a Wild Horse and Burro Specialist, was patrolling the fear east side of Beaty Butte Herd Management area to inspect local water sources and horse conditions.

As she was there, she noticed a horse behaving unusually. The wild mare kept running up to Street’s truck and then to a nearby ridge, BLM said.

As Street investigated this, she went to the top of the ridge and found the foal stuck in the mud.

“I felt a rush of ‘oh no’ emotion when I saw the foal, but after seeing it was alive and raising its head I needed to act and act fast,” Street said in a statement.

BLM said Street quickly returned to her truck and grabbed any equipment that could be used to free the young horse.

Street used a rope and carefully put it around the rear end of the foal. The young horse put up no resistance, BLM said.

It took about 30 minutes for Street to get the foal onto solid land.

“After pulling the colt out of the mud, and trying to get it to relax, I checked its legs for any injuries. Not seeing or feeling any, I sat patiently waiting for it to get up,” said Street.

It soon rejoined its mother, who BLM said had been watching on the ridge the entire time.