1-acre Horse Springs Fire burning heavy fuels in Ochoco National Forest

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Firefighters and several engines were responding to the Horse Springs Fire near McKay Saddle off of Forest Road 27 in the Ochoco National Forest Wednesday night.

Central Oregon Fire Information said the fire was approximately one-acre as of 5:30 p.m. and burning in heavy fuels. It will be staffed through the night.

