Horse rescue celebrates 10 years, opens their gates to the public

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Horse lovers got a behind the scenes look at a long time Central Oregon rescue organization Saturday.

Mustangs to the Rescue, an all breed equine rescue, held an open house at their facility in Southeast Bend.

Guests were treated to a meet and great of sorts with some horses available for adoption.

There was even a horse kissing both.

It was a day of horsing around to share the 10 year old nonprofit’s mission with the community.

“We have realized many times that behind every horse in need there is at least one person in need. So this very much a community service organization that is also a horse rescue,” said founder and executive director Kate Beardsley.

Mustangs to the Rescue has leased their current space for five years now.

They hope to find and purchase a forever home for their operations in the near future.