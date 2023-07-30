▶️ 4-H Horse Fair takes over the Fairgrounds

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

One week ahead of the Deschutes County Fair, you could hear the hooves pounding the dirt for the 4-H horse fair.

Saturday was “gaming day,” where competitors went head-to-head in timed events like barrel racing or cow sorting.

One competitor, Amelia Harris, says the competition is a great way to learn more about horses and to make friends.

4-H members will be back on the Fairgrounds on Wednesday with more than horses. They will have goats, chickens, rabbits and more to compete in the county fair.