▶️ 4-H Horse Fair takes over the Fairgrounds

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
Sunday, July 30th 2023

One week ahead of the Deschutes County Fair, you could hear the hooves pounding the dirt for the 4-H horse fair. 

Saturday was “gaming day,” where competitors went head-to-head in timed events like barrel racing or cow sorting. 

One competitor, Amelia Harris, says the competition is a great way to learn more about horses and to make friends. 

4-H members will be back on the Fairgrounds on Wednesday with more than horses. They will have goats, chickens, rabbits and more to compete in the county fair. 

 

 

 

 

