Horse Butte 10-miler sees denim-clad runners hit the trail

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Feet pounded across the dust near Horse Butte in Bend on Sunday at the 16th annual Horse Butte 10-mile run.

Dave Thomason, race director and owner of Superfit Productions, said they had to cancel the event in 2020, and still had to use social distancing precautions in 2021.

“It feels a lot more like 2019, like it’s for real now,” he said.

Attendance was still about half of what it was a few years ago, with 86 runners hitting the loop trail.

The hallmark of the event has become the ‘denim category’, requiring runners to wear jeans or jean shorts in order to have their times recorded on the leaderboard.

Even if others beat the leading times, it won’t count if they aren’t sporting denim.

Cascade Lakes Brewery was there to serve up beer to refresh the athletes, and Nike provided mugs and bottle-opening coasters for participants.

A barbecue was also planted at the finish line to produce hot dogs and fixings to re-fuel.

Winners received ‘a crisp high-five’ according to Thomason, along with a 6-pack of beer, and gift cards.

He said it’s always a fun race because he personally runs the trail.

“I’m from here, I live here, I run here, I bike here…so it’s fun to put on a little run for everybody,” Thomason said.

Superfit’s next race will be the Footzone Dirty Half, a half marathon, on June 11th in the Phil’s Trail area.

For more information, visit their website at https://www.superfitproductions.com.