‘Horrible’: Witnesses recall massacre in Ethiopian holy city

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Bodies with gunshot wounds lay in the streets for days in Ethiopia’s holiest city.

At night, residents listened in horror as hyenas fed on the corpses.

But they were forbidden from burying their dead by invading Eritrean soldiers.

Those memories haunt a deacon at the Ethiopian Orthodox church in Axum where local faithful believe the ancient Ark of the Covenant is housed.

As Ethiopia’s Tigray region slowly resumes telephone service after three months of conflict, witnesses describe what might be its deadliest massacre, when some 800 people are believed to have been killed in a single weekend in late November.