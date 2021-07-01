Hop in the Spa owner arrested on sex abuse charges

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The owner of Sisters’ Hop in the Spa was arrested Wednesday on sex abuse and other charges after an investigation into illegal massages at the business, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Boyle, 60, of Bend, was charged with three counts of practicing massage without a license, one count of third-degree sex abuse and one count of harassment.

Sgt. Jayson Janes said deputies arrested Boyle around 9:45 Wednesday after serving a search warrant at the business on West Cascade Avenue.

The popular business on Sisters’ main street offered a unique spa experience in which guests relaxed with microbrew soaks.

Janes said the warrant was served after a lengthy investigation into the business and Boyle, who was reported to be performing massages without a license.

One woman reported being a victim of sexual abuse and harassment while at the spa, Janes said.

Janes said investigators believe there are more victims who had received a massage from Boyle in the past.

Those citizens are encouraged to contact Deputy Michael Hudson at 541-693-6911 reference case 21-30013.