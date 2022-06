by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

They’re playing basketball in Downtown Bend this weekend.

It’s Deschoops, a three on three basketball tournament held on courts up and down NW Wall Street.

Ballers of all ages are out for fun and bragging rights at the event that features 16 courts.

The tournament will bring 400 players to streets.

Spectators are encouraged to come out and cheer on the teams.

Games run until 6 p.m. Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.