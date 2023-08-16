▶️ ODOT crews clean up Hooker Creek homeless camp

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Wednesday, Oregon Department of Transportation crews arrived on the site of a homeless camp off U.S. 97 near Hooker Creek.

Notices were posted on Aug 3. that ODOT planned to clean the area and would move those living there.

Crews cleaned trash and moved out the homeless living on the bike path.

