Hoodoo to offer free lift tickets Thursday in exchange for food donations

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Hoodoo Ski Area will offer free lift tickets from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. tomorrow for guests who bring food donations.

Those who bring a minimum of four non-perishable food items can avail of the free tickets.

Donations will be given to The Giving Plate in Bend and Food for Lane County in Eugene.

You can either bring the food items directly to Hoodoo, or take them to Team Kia at 611 NE Purcell Blvd. in Bend or Kiefer Kia at 1810 W 7th Ave in Eugene.

Hoodoo is also currently offering discounts on 2022-23 season passes until May 1.

You can purchase the discounted passes here: skihoodoo.com/season-passes, in person or by phone at 541-822-3799.

For current conditions at Hoodoo, call the Hoodoo Snow Phone at 541-822-3337 or visit The Mountain section at skihoodoo.com.

Guests can also follow updates on Hoodoo‘s official Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.

Check out Hoodoo‘s daily schedule for the remainder of the season at skihoodoo.com/events.