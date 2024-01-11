▶️ Hoodoo Ski Area celebrates “late but great” opening day

by Peyton Thomas

This week’s dump of snow throughout the cascades is allowing Hoodoo Ski Area to finally spin the chairs.

“I’ve been waiting for it all season,” one skier said.

Jan. 10 is the latest start to the season for hoodoo since 2014.

But late is always better than never, especially with over 3 feet of fresh powder to ski on.

“The last week has been nothing but snow on snow on snow,” General Manager Matthew McFarland said. “Mother Nature has certainly delivered and since then snow has been coming in feet. We’re very happy.”

Hoodoo’s Base now sits at more than 48 inches. Less than a week ago, that total was less than a foot.

“The snow has been dry, cold, covered by a little bit more a little bit heavier and wetter snow that’s been really good for building the base,” McFarland said. “The future looks bright.”

The storm is expected to bring plenty more, leaving the mountain optimistic that despite a tardy start, this season will be one to remember.