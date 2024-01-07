After late start, Hoodoo announces opening date for the 2023-24 season

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Without a single day of operation due to the low snowpack this season, the Hoodoo Ski Area finally received enough snow to open.

Hoodoo announced Sunday it will open its 2023-24 season on Wednesday, Jan. 10th.

The resort will also be open Monday, Jan. 15, for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and continue with regular hours as followed:

Wednesday-Saturday: 9am – 9pm

Sunday: 9am – 4pm

Closed on Monday and Tuesdays

To check on Hoodoo Ski Area updates and details, visit their website: https://skihoodoo.com/

