Hoodoo cancels New Year’s Eve party

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Hoodoo ski area announced Thursday it is canceling its New Year’s Eve party Sunday due to a lack of an adequate snow base.

“We hope to open very soon. We miss you all! Pray for snow and please check back for updates,” Hoodoo said on Facebook.

Web cameras at Hoodoo show very little snow coverage both at the base and the summit.

The party was set to include live music and fireworks.

(The image above is a file image of Hoodoo)

