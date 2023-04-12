Get free lift tickets for Hoodoo with a food donation

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Ski for free at Hoodoo and help out your community.

Drop in at Kia of Bend all week and trade a donation of four food items for a free lift ticket this Friday, April 14.

You can also just bring your donation straight to Hoodoo on Friday.

All the food will be sent to local food banks.

And in case you missed it, Hoodoo says April 23 will be its final day of the season.