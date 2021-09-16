Hoodoo, Furnish Hope to hold winter clothing drive Sept. 17th

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Hoodoo is teaming up with Furnish Hope to help provide winter clothes to Central Oregonians in need.

Stop by Hoodoo’s Hillside Ski and Sport from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17th to drop off your donation.

The first 50 donations will get FREE tickets to the Monster Truck Nitro Tour this weekend at the Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center.

You can see a monster truck up close between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.

For more information on the monster truck event, visit http://www.monstertrucktour.com

Supported by Mike’s Cascade Towing, Central Oregon Daily News, Good Morning Central Oregon, CO Energy Propane Furnish Hope and Hoodoo Ski Area!