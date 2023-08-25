41st “Hood to Coast” relay challenge kicks off Friday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

They call it the “mother of all relays” – Friday, contestants took off from the top of Mt. Hood for the 196-mile race to the beaches of the Pacific Ocean.

It’s the 41st anniversary of the “Hood to Coast” challenge, and people from all 50 states have flown in to compete.

If you plan on traveling over Mt. Hood this weekend expect delays for the relay.

