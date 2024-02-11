▶️ Homes For Our Troops kick off building of home for injured Soldier in Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

An injured Bend Veteran will receive a new home soon.

The national nonprofit, Homes For Our Troops held an event Saturday at Elks Lodge to kickoff the start of the building process and introduced Army Sergeant Christopher Chatwin to the community.

Sergeant Chatwin was injured while serving in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Over the course of his five combat deployments, he sustained a traumatic brain injury and was diagnosed with neuro, cardio, pulmonary, and orthopedic sarcoidosis caused from the extended exposure to burn pits.

The condition causes bi-lateral leg limb salvage, left arm and hand limb salvage, hemi-paralysis, and internal injuries.

The home being built for Sergeant Chatwin will feature more than 40 major special adaptations such as widened doorways for wheelchair access, a roll-in shower, and kitchen amenities that include pull-down shelving and lowered countertops.

“The disease I have the doctors say at some point or another I’m going to end up in a wheelchair again, so this just going to help the process with that,” said, Army Sergeant Christopher Chatwin.

Read more about SGT Chatwin at https://www.hfotusa.org/building-homes/veterans/chatwin/.

Homes For Our Troops is a national nonprofit that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes to severely injured post 9/11 Veterans.

370 homes have been built since the organization’s inception in 2004. Homes For Our Troops relies on contributions from donors, supporters, and corporate partners for the building of each Veteran’s home. Community members may hold fundraisers or make donations. To find out more on how to get involved or make a donation visit www.hfotusa.org.