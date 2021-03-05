Homeowner, 2 dogs die in Culver-area fire

Authorities have discovered the remains of a man and two dogs inside a home destroyed by fire Wednesday night.

The remains are presumed to be the homeowner, according to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Ryan Grote.

He has not yet been identified.

Grote said fire crews and deputies responded to the fire just before 7 p.m. at a home on SW Meadow Lane in the Three Rivers community west of Culver.

The home was engulfed in flames when deputies arrived. Lake Chinook Fire & Rescue worked to put out the fire, but the home was deemed a total loss.

On Thursday, the JCSO, Oregon State Fire Marshal and an Oregon State Police arson investigator found human remains inside the home. Two dogs were also found dead inside.

Grote said a third dog was found alive in the outbuilding on Wednesday night.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.