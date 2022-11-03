Tally of homeless veterans fell 11%, biggest drop in 5 years

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of veterans in the U.S. experiencing homelessness dropped 11% since 2020, the biggest decline in more than five years.

That’s according to a government count released by the Biden administration on Thursday.

The Point-in-Time count was conducted by the departments of Veterans Affairs and Housing and Urban Development as well as the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness in January of this year.

It found there were 33,136 homeless veterans, down from 37,252 in 2020.

VA Secretary Denis McDonough says the count shows “real progress” in the fight to end veteran homelessness, though one homeless vet remains “too many.”

