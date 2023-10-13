Grand opening for transitional Desert Streams village scheduled for Saturday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Saturday, a celebration for the opening of a transitional housing location.

Desert Streams village is the second site created by “Central Oregon Villages.”

It has 16 individual shelters with a community building and facilities.

The village is meant for people looking to transition out of houselessness.

Members living there will have access to support services and assistance in finding permanent housing.

Anyone can join the celebration tomorrow on the corner of 27th and Southeast Bear Creek from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the afternoon.