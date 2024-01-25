Central Oregon Point in Time homeless count underway

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The annual Point in Time count, chronicling how many people are living homeless in Central Oregon, is underway.

The Homeless Leadership Coalition spends about one week identifying those in and out of shelters across Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook counties as well as the Tribes of Warm Springs. The coalition started the process Tuesday and will be out surveying through Tuesday of next week.

This count is meant to improve outreach efforts to ease the homeless crisis in Central Oregon more efficiently.

“The data is used in federal, state and local decisions around funding allocations for housing services and homeless services is everything from like education to housing to homeless services themselves,” said Eliza Wilson, HLC Board Chair.

The Point in Time count is done nationwide at the same time every year. Those numbers are shared with Congress so that it can be involved in funding decisions for the homeless across the country as a whole.