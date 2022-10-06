20-unit outdoor pallet shelter on Bend’s eastside approved for 3 years

Pallet Shelter units
by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
Thursday, October 6th 2022
The Bend City Council has approved a three-year agreement with Central Oregon Villages to develop and operate a 20-unit temporary outdoor pallet shelter on Bend’s eastside. The City announced the move late Wednesday night on Twitter.

The shelter will be located at the corner of Bear Creek Road and NE 27th Street. The city said $1.45 million in funding comes from American Rescue Plan Act, a COVID pandemic relief bill signed in March 2021.

Central Oregon Villages’ program proposal included the following parameters:

  • Prioritized entry for women and children but will not be limited to only serving women and children.
  • Identification of households to reside at the shelter by Central Oregon Villages through the Coordinated Entry System and through existing relationships with houseless community members.
  • Case management to increase access to services and more permanent housing.
  • Portable toilets and handwashing stations, and service by the mobile shower truck. Daily food service provided by Family Kitchen or other contractor. The site will also have access to water and electricity.
  • Entry requirements for shelter clients will include a commitment to abstain from drug/alcohol use while living at the shelter; to participate in case management; to participate in duties to operate/maintain the outdoor shelter, and similar activities

Central Oregon Daily News is looking more into this story and will continue to update as we get new information.

Pallet Shelter Location

8_COV_SHELTER_OPs_Issue_Summary
 
 
 
 
