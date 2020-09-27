Homeless man sought for questioning in Redmond shooting

Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help finding a local transient man identified Saturday as a person of interest in a Redmond shooting.

Redmond Police say the incident started at 10 a.m. when several law enforcement agencies responded to a report of a man shot at a homeless camp near East Highway 126 and SE Sherman Road.

The victim, a 31-year-old man with no address, was taken by a friend to St. Charles in Redmond. He was later airlifted with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, to St. Charles in Bend.

During the investigation, 55-year-old Carlos Lopez, with no address, was identified as a person of interest, according to police.

Lopez is described as being about 5’10”, 157-pound Hispanic male with short hair and a mustache.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black shirt.

If you have information on his whereabouts please call 911.

Lopez should be considered armed and dangerous.

We are also asking for anybody with information regarding this incident to call us through dispatch, 541-693-6911.

The Redmond Police Department would like to thank the Oregon State Police, Bend Police Department, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Crook County Sheriff’s Office, Central Oregon Emergency Response Team and Dispatch 911 for their assistance in this investigation.

Please follow the Redmond Police on Facebook for investigation updates.