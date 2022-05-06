Homeless Leadership Coalition releases 2022 Point In-Time Count results

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Point In-Time Count attempts to capture data on both sheltered and unsheltered individuals experiencing homelessness to provide a snapshot of homelessness in the United States, according to the Homeless Leadership Coalition (HLC).

It is the only source of nationwide data on sheltered and unsheltered homelessness.

In addition, it is required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) of all jurisdictions receiving federal funding to provide housing and services for individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

This information helps the federal government to better understand the nature and extent of homelessness.

Count data also helps to inform communities’ local strategic planning, capacity building and advocacy campaigns to prevent and end homelessness.

This count provides HLC and their collaborators information about the number of individuals in Central Oregon who are struggling to find adequate housing and shelter.

In addition to the total number of sheltered and unsheltered individuals experiencing homelessness, information is gathered on a wide range of characteristics of those experiencing homelessness including age, gender, race, ethnicity, veteran status and disability status.

Local collaborators like governments, service providers, housing providers, healthcare providers and schools will be able to better target support services and develop comprehensive plans to address poverty and homelessness in Central Oregon by taking these population trends into account.

HLC said this year’s count coincided with a community COVID-19 surge which greatly impacted the organization’s street outreach teams, especially in the community of Redmond.

Individuals and families counted through this effort include people living in:

Shelters or hotels/motels paid for by a voucher

Transitional housing

Camping, sleeping outdoors or in cars or in RV’s without full hookup

Other places not meant for human habitation like a shed or storage unit

Here are the results:

2022 Point in Time Count shows a 17% increase in homelessness over last year

1,286 people experienced literal homelessness in Central Oregon on January 24th, 2022

79% of people counted were unsheltered

65% of those counted have lived in Central Oregon for more than 3 years

60% of those counted have been homeless for more than 12 months

The total number of youth experiencing homelessness continues to climb

Central Oregon continues to see that people of color experience homelessness at a greater rate than white peers

About the Point in Time Count:

Counts occurred in La Pine, Sunriver, Bend, Sisters, Redmond, Prineville, Madras and Warm Springs.

The count was a service-based count, leveraging already existing partnerships and services to those experiencing homelessness in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Surveys were conducted for the night of January 24, 2021.

Due to COVID-19, surveys were collected between January 24-31 all asking about where the individual or household slept on the night of January 24.