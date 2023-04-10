Central Oregon getting $13.9 million from state toward homelessness emergency

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Central Oregon will receive $13.9 million as part of the effort to tackle the region’s homelessness crisis. Gov. Tina Kotek announced the funds as part of the tens of millions approved by the legislature to cover Oregon’s homelessness state of emergency.

The announcement comes days after a federal report showed Oregon had one of the largest recent increases in homeless population in the U.S.

The money allotted to the High Desert, which is about what advocates were expecting, will go toward rehousing 161 households and creating 79 shelter beds, the governor’s office announced Monday.

Here is how the rest of the funds are being distributed:

Portland/Gresham/Multnomah County: $18.2 million to rehouse 275 households and create 138 shelter beds

$18.2 million to rehouse 275 households and create 138 shelter beds Eugene/Springfield/Lane County: $15.5 million to rehouse 247 households and create 230 shelter beds

$15.5 million to rehouse 247 households and create 230 shelter beds Salem/Marion, Polk Counties: $10.4 million to rehouse 158 households and create 79 shelter beds

$10.4 million to rehouse 158 households and create 79 shelter beds Medford, Ashland/Jackson County: $8.8 million to rehouse 133 households and create 67 shelter beds

$8.8 million to rehouse 133 households and create 67 shelter beds Hillsboro/Beaverton/Washington County: $8.0 million to rehouse 121 households and create 61 shelter beds

$8.0 million to rehouse 121 households and create 61 shelter beds Clackamas County: $4.4 million to rehouse 130 households.

Another $26 million will go to address homelessness in the counties that do not meet the threshold of the emergency order.

And Kotek’s office said $33.6 million to help prevent homelessness for an estimated 8,750 households through existing eviction prevention programs.

Kotek’s office said the funding amounts were based on several factors including detailed plans submitted by local communities as well as a formula developed by Oregon Housing and Community Services.

In addition, the early funding package included $33.6 million to help prevent homelessness for an estimated 8,750 households. This funding will be distributed statewide through existing eviction prevention programs.

“Oregonians are demanding urgent action and accountability. That’s why this emergency funding is tied to specific, local action plans that will reduce unsheltered homelessness,” Kotek said in a prepared statement. “The state will continue to provide technical assistance and partner with local communities to make sure this money makes a difference on the ground.”

The goal is to have funding available to communities by April 28.